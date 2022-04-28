Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

