Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.