AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AHCO stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

