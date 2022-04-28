Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.82. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 498.01%. Analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

