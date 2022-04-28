Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 110.00 to 86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.