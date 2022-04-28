adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 243.1% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($301.08) to €255.00 ($274.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($365.59) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

