Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Adient by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Adient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adient by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adient (ADNT)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.