ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 3,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $4,675,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

