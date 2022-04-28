Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMIGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 2,600 ($33.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.60) to GBX 2,630 ($33.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,758.37.

AMIGY opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

