ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $9,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

