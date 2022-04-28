ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ADT’s payout ratio is -34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,487,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ADT by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

