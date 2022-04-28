Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.900-$3.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.90-$3.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

