AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.