Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Advanced Human Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited ( NASDAQ:AHI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

