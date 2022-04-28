Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.11.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.