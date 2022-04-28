Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

AGLE stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $77.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

