Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEG. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.34.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aegon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

