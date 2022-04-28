Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.