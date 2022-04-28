Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Purchases 700,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $22,533,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $137,957,133.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.