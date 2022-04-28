Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Aflac has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,760,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.