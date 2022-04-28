Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.