Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,373.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AGTI opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

