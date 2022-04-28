agilon health (AGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. agilon health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,835 shares of company stock worth $3,959,377 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 2,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of agilon health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

