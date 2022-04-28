Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGIO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 76,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

