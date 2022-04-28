Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

