AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 72.8% in April

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 270,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $2.14 on Thursday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.