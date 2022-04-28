Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,555,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

