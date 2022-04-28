Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 guidance at $2.30-2.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.20-10.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APD opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

