Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.00 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

