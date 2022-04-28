Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.30 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

