Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akouos (AKUS)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.