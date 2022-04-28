Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.