Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

