Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKZOY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

