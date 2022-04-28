Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.860-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.86-1.88 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

