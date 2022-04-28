Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to post $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock worth $4,012,092 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 113.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 28.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

