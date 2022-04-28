Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 5,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,229. The company has a market cap of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 122,307 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

