Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,262,000 after acquiring an additional 271,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 166,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.