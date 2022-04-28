Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

ALEX stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

