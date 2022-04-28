Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.