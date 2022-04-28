Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.