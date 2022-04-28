Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alexco Resource by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alexco Resource by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 967,393 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

