Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
