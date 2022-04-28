Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target Cut to SEK 331 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from SEK 360 to SEK 331 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.50.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

