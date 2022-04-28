Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.58.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $80.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.29. 40,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $353.93 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.12.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Align Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 22,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 20.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.