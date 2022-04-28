Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Alignment Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Several research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

