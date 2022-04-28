Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Alignment Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALHC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 247,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 426,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 794,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 678,311 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

