Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,145. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

