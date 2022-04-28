Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

