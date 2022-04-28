Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alkami Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALKT opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

