Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $288,800.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alkermes by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 651.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alkermes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 410,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

