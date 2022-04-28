Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

